Major League Wrestling today announced its next event will take place in Tijuana, Mexico as a co-promotion with THE CRASH Lucha Libre featuring: MLW Azteca.

The super card will take place at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez on Friday night December 3rd. Tickets can be purchased at Super Boletos.

“December 3rd I will take MLW to Mexico for the best luchas in the world,” said MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran. “THE CRASH has a fantastic reputation for specular events and now we give the renegades a day of super luchas like never before!”

Duran, the owner of Azteca Underground, has been connected to rumors of an Azteca Underground lucha libre project since making his MLW debut May 5th.

Additional details on the card will be revealed in the days and weeks ahead.

