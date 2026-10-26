MLW has announced a sellout for its November 8 Fusion television taping at Cicero Stadium in the Chicago area. As PWInsider reports, the Sunday taping joins November 7's Saturday Night SuperFight, which had already sold out.

MLW's October 26 announcement also said meet-and-greet experiences for ticket holders at both shows will be revealed in the coming days. Those experiences will be available for preorder.

Saturday Night SuperFight will stream live on VEEPS at 8 p.m. Eastern on November 7. The Fusion taping follows the next day at the same venue.