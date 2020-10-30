Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their official return to action from the temporary COVID shutdown will be on Wednesday November 18th. Full details can be found below.

NEW YORK – MLW’s weekly flagship series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, returns to the airwaves each and every week starting 7pm ET on Wednesday November 18th.

Tune in and watch on fubo Sports Network and MLW’s YouTube channel at 7pm ET.

New episodes will also be available on demand to stream anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

Watch nationwide on cable and satellite on beIN SPORTS starting November 21st and every Saturday thereafter at 10pm ET.

Journeying back to the days of smoke-filled arenas, FUSION will kick-off a new era for the league as it reloads its roster for #TheRestart. The new roster promises to be the largest offering of fighting athletes in the history of MLW.

The fight card for the premiere of FUSION will be revealed in the coming days.

Watch the trailer for MLW’s November 18 return: https://youtu.be/1gTc2BUtH_Q.

MLW retakes headquarters; seizes control of operations

Last night, Major League Wrestling’s roster united and stormed the MLW headquarters, which had been occupied for almost 7 months by CONTRA Unit.

Striking back with force, MLW has regained control of all key operations.

CONTRA’s whereabouts are unknown in the aftermath of last night’s events, but one thing is a given: the international cabal known as CONTRA Is plotting their next attack.