Major League Wrestling has officially announced its return to pay-per-view for the first time in seven years.

MLW Saturday Night SuperFight will take place on Saturday, November 7 at Cicero Stadium in the Chicago area. The event will stream live worldwide on Live Nation-owned VEEPS beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The announcement comes amid MLW’s recent expansion on streaming platforms, including the move of its weekly “MLW Fusion” series to Tubi on Thursday nights.

MLW founder and CEO Court Bauer issued the following statement to The Takedown on SI regarding the promotion’s return to pay-per-view:

“MLW is on a roll, and now it’s time to go bigger. We’re not coming back to pay-per-view to play it safe. November 7 is where championships will be decided, rivalries will come to a head, and the best fighters in MLW will be expected to deliver on the biggest stage we’ve had in years.”

Bauer also pointed to Chicago’s history as a wrestling market while promising a significant event for those attending and watching internationally.

“Chicago always brings an incredible atmosphere, and we’re giving that crowd — and fans watching around the world — a night of super fights.”

No matches have been announced as of yet. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross and Women’s World Champion Shotzi are among the prominent names on the current roster, while Austin Aries, The Good Brothers, Matt Riddle, Místico, CONTRA Unit and ZAMAYA are expected to compete. Talent from CMLL is also expected to be involved.

VEEPS Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer Kyle Heller also commented on the deal:

“MLW has built a highly engaged global audience, and Saturday Night SuperFight is the kind of must-see moment fans want to experience as it happens. We’re excited to bring MLW’s return to pay-per-view to fans around the world and give them the opportunity to watch the biggest matches, rivalries, and championship moments unfold live.”

The PPV is currently available for an early-bird price of $9.99 for 48 hours. The advance price will then increase to $19.99, with an event-day price of $24.99.

MLW and VEEPS are also planning a limited-edition Saturday Night SuperFight merchandise collection, with additional details to be announced.

Bauer, Paul Walter Hauser and Bryan Walsh will serve as executive producers for the event.