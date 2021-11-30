Major League Wrestling issued the following press announcing that ROH women’s champion, Rok-C, will be making her debut for the promotion at the January 1st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas Texas. Details, including who will be wrestling on the card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Rok-C will be the first to walk through MLW’s open door policy as she makes her debut Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Known as “The Prodigy,” the 5’1″ featherweight looks to make a statement in her home state of Texas when she steps foot in an MLW ring for the fist-time ever on January 21st.

Debuting in 2019, Rok-C’s meteoric rise in women’s wrestling is unparalleled, given her quick ascension to champion in ROH at just 20 years of age.

Trained under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Booker T and MLW’s Gino Medina, Rok-C may be small in size but she uses it to her advantage combining a brilliant array of technical finesse, speed and aerial excellence in her repertoire.

Recognizing an unprecedented free agency market, MLW recently announced it has open its doors to all who think they have what it takes to be major league and take on MLW’s greatest grapplers and champions.

With the Laredo, TX native’s debut set. Now the question is who will Rok-C square off against in her MLW debut?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Tag Team Championship:

Champions vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

nZo

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

King Muertes with Karlee Perez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Rok-C

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

⚠️Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

