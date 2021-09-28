Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they have signed the super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to a contract. Beastman is expected to make his debut for the promotion at this weekend’s Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

Super heavyweight sensation Beastman has signed with MLW. Making his debut in the Battle Riot, the 394 pounder rumbled with some of the league’s best and impressed all.

While details about his new MLW contract remain under wraps, MLW.com has learned that Kimchee had an active presence in brokering the deal.

Could Beastman be part of Kimchee’s new stable of behemoths? We may find out this Saturday as Beastman is confirmed to be in competition at Philly’s 2300 Arena. See Beastman LIVE.