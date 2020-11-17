Major League Wrestling issued the following press release:

TORONTO – TSN of Canada broke the news this morning that Jared St Laurent will join the MLW broadcast booth for #TheRestart as a fight analyst with Wednesday’s much anticipated premiere of FUSION at 7pm ET.

MLW returns this Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.