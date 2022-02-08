Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former world champion Jacob Fatu will battle Mads Krugger in a Stairway To Hell match at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the card can be found below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERFIGHT:

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

Stairway To Hell Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

nZo

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Alicia Atout

Richard Holliday

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Myron Reed

TJP

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.