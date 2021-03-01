Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Los Parks will defend the MLW tag team titles against Contra Unit (Simon Grimm & Daivari) on this Wednesday’s episode of Fusion, which also features Jacob Fatu defending the world title against Jordan Oliver. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

“After last week’s MLW Underground interlude, we wanted to give fans not one but TWO world title matches on this week’s all new FUSION,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer.

CONTRA Unit’s grappling general Simon Gotch and Iranian super soldier Daivari will challenge Los Parks for the World Tag Team Championship.

The “realest family in lucha” looks to deliver a decisive championship win for their new El Jefe at Azteca Underground. Standing in their way is the unpredictable force that his CONTRA.

With the stakes higher than ever and the mysterious proprietor of Azteca Underground keeping a watchful eye on his investments, this is a championship clash full of intrigue.

Will CONTRA triumph and win gold? Will Los Parks reign as the tag team champions continue?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

•Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

•Bu Ku Dao on TJP bullying allegations

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.