Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former WWE star Daivari has joined forces with the promotion’s top faction, CONTRA UNIT. Check out the details below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today confirmed reports that Daivari is a soldier for CONTRA Unit.

MLW hopes to have more details on CONTRA’s soldier this Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

A soldier in CONTRA’s war against MLW and a world of structure and perceived decadence, Josef Samael has threatened that this foot soldier vows to be CONTRA’s greatest warrior.

Former World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed was set to address the media to discuss the end of his historic reign as champion only for the unthinkable: CONTRA attacked.

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu flanked by Simon Gotch and a new soldier in Daivari, pummeled both Reed and Jordan Oliver.

Gotch, who suspiciously no-showed his grudge match with Oliver at Kings of Colosseum, bludgeoned Oliver until the 21-year old’s ear bled. It became evident Gotch had no intention of fighting Oliver 1-on-1 and instead was part of this calculated attack by CONTRA.

Fatu punted Reed in the ribs numerous times as Daivari destroyed Reed’s chest protector. Injustice was taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released the following morning.

MLW.com will continue its coverage of this incident as warranted.

What does CONTRA’s new soldier mean for Major League Wrestling?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.