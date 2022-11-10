Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that DragonGate star La Estrella will be competing at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at who is scheduled to appear, can be found below.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

The bridge between MLW and DragonGate extends this January as La Estrella makes his Philadelphia debut at Blood & Thunder.

La Estrella is one of DragonGate’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation.

A high-caliber middleweight, league officials are in talks with several middleweights about a potential big fight for Philly with Estrella.

La Estrella’s goal is simple: represent DragonGate with excellence and, perhaps win gold in his campaign of combat in America.

Who will La Estrella square off against?

Find out Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

La Estrella

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

