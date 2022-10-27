Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the director’s cut of One Shot, which depicts the promotion’s return to the scene in 2017, is now available on multiple streaming platforms including Amazon, Samsung, ROKU, Apple and more. Full details can be found below.
Never before seen director’s cut of MLW’s 2017 return. Stream One-Shot for FREE!!
Available NOW on Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Apple and all major streaming devices: stream for free
Card:
Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland
MVP vs. Sami Callihan
Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb
MJF vs. JImmy “Wheeler” Yuta
Mia Yim vs. Santana Garrett
Darbin Allin vs. Jason Cade
TAMA Tonga vs. Martin Stone
Plus more!