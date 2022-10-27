Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the director’s cut of One Shot, which depicts the promotion’s return to the scene in 2017, is now available on multiple streaming platforms including Amazon, Samsung, ROKU, Apple and more. Full details can be found below.

Never before seen director’s cut of MLW’s 2017 return. Stream One-Shot for FREE!! Available NOW on Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Apple and all major streaming devices: stream for free Card:

Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland MVP vs. Sami Callihan Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb MJF vs. JImmy “Wheeler” Yuta Mia Yim vs. Santana Garrett Darbin Allin vs. Jason Cade TAMA Tonga vs. Martin Stone Plus more!