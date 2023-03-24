MLW issued the following:

Major League Wrestling today announced the 2023 Opera Cup will kick off at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Stage one of the 2023 Opera Cup will kick off in New York City April 6, league officials confirmed. Entries and alternates will be revealed shortly.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day. For years the cup has sat in the attic of the Hart Mansion in Calgary until the tragic passing of the last cup recipient, Stu Hart (1948 winner).

Davey Boy Smith Jr. inherited the Opera House Trophy Cup upon the passing of his grandfather. Inspired by the legends whose names are immortalized in plaques on the sides of the cup, Smith has donated the cup to Major League Wrestling to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow’s greats.

After a 71-year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019, hosted by New York’s Melrose Ballroom.

The Professional Wrestling Opera Cup is dedicated to the great men who have fought valiantly before us to ensure our passion, professional wrestling be cemented and respected in the annals of time.

See the opening round of the 2023 Opera Cup LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

OPERA CUP STAGE 1

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Delirious

Sam Adonis

FBI

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

