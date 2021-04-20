Major League Wrestling is coming to Vice TV.

After weeks of speculation, MLW revealed their big news tonight and announced that they are headed to Vice TV. No exact premiere date has been announced, but it was noted that MLW will debut on Vice TV in the spring.

MLW’s flagship show, MLW Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday night on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The show also airs on DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel. A second MLW TV show has been rumored since January, and at one point the “MLW Rebellion” name was being tossed around. It was reported back in January that a second MLW TV series was being shopped to English and Spanish language networks, but there’s no word yet on if this is that same project.

Stay tuned for more details on MLW and Vice TV. Below is the YouTube announcement from tonight, along with a new tweet from MLW Founder Court Bauer:

