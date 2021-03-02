Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Mike Parrow will be returning to action on tomorrow’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the return of Mike Parrow to competition this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

MLW boasts gravity-defying aerial athletes, scheming trash talkers, hard-hitting heavyweights, martial artists, fearless daredevils but only one powerhouse beast known as Parrow.

The “One Man Demolition Machine” Parrow brings a different dimension to Major League Wrestling. Standing 6-foot, 4-inches and weighing 300 pounds, Parrow is a lethal combination of power and speed.

Successfully completing a 700-pound deadlift, elevating over 400 pounds on the military press and bench pressing over 545 pounds, no one in MLW can match Parrow’s sheer power. But adversaries who employ a strategy focused on speed may find themselves in trouble with Parrow clocking in at 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

A standout Division I football player in college, Parrow isn’t just power or speed. He’s a new breed of beast. One who blends athleticism and chaos.

Once a member of Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable, Parrow has returned to MLW to crush the competition starting this week on FUSION.

Is the heavyweight division ready for Parrow?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

•Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

•Mike Parrow in action!

•Bu Ku Dao on TJP bullying allegations

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.