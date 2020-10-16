Major League Wrestling has announced the signing of Vietnamese wrestler Bu Ku Dao one month ahead of their planned company restart. The news was broken by Dao in a recent interview with DAZN, where he mentioned that he plans on showing the MLW roster exactly what he can bring.

You can expect me to be Bu Ku Dao, the craziest Vietnamese wrestler you’ll ever see. When you watch, and you’ll see me kick ass, get my ass kicked, but still kick ass and whoop everybody on the MLW roster.

You can read Dao’s full interview here.