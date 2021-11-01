Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing thath Gnarls Garvin has signed with the promotion, and will be making his debut at this Saturday’s Fusion taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out MLW’s full statement on Garvin’s signing below.

A scowl on his face and wired to raise hell, Gnarls Garvin is a smash mouth, hard-hitting heavyweight.

A certified hoss, “Big Beef” promises to run over anyone in the ring… and leave mud tracks in the wake of the destruction he causes.

The brawling bad man from Champions Trailer Park in Louisville, Garvin has a history of violence both in and away from the ring. One infamous story involves Garvin bitting off a chunk of an eyebrow in a tussle… and he isn’t shy about threatening to do it again, if need be.

With tobacco dripping from his lip, this certified hoss is an emerging force in the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling.