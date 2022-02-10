Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the April 1st Azteca Underground event from Gilley’s in downtown Dallas. Check out the full information below.

Get your tickets this morning at 10am central at MLWLucha.com and experience Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND at Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas on Friday, April 1 with a special matinee wrestling event and interactive experience.

Grab your tickets this morning Thursday, February 10 at MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling television taping featuring a loaded line-up of matches.

Card and appearances to be announced soon!

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.

The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

