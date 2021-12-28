Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing ticket details for the promotion’s February 26th debut in Charlotte. Check it out below.

Wrestling fans can now grab their tickets and be a part of history as MLW makes its Charlotte debut February 26 at the Grady Cole Center.

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

nZo

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

