Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the War Chamber matchup will headline the promotion’s September 11th event from the NYTEX Sports Centre in Dallas Fort Worth Texas. Announced for the bout so far are the Von Erich Brothers and former world champion, Tom Lawlor. Full details are below.

Major League Wrestling today announced that its September 11 event at the NYTEX Sports Centre in Dallas/Ft. Worth will be headlined by a War Chamber match.

Buy tickets to see War Chamber live at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Last week Ross and Marshall Von Erich challenged Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy to a War Chamber match vowing to finally settle their 2 year feud in the last tangle in Texas.

Lawlor accepted the challenge over the weekend, promising to end the Von Erichs’ run in MLW on their own home turf.

Now the stage is set for what promises to be a memorable final chapter to a bitter falling out between friends that started at the first War Chamber in Dallas in 2019.

The question now is: who will the Von Erichs select to fill out their team?

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.