Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former IMPACT star Willie Mack will be competing for them at the September 18th Super Series 22 event from Atlanta, Georgia.

This won’t be Mack’s first appearance for MLW as he competed at a show earlier this summer from El, Paso Texas.

Mack was a one-time X-Division champion during his run with IMPACT. The promotion did offer him an extension but he cordially declined. Since then he has been working primarily in Mexico for AAA.