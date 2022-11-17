Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alexander Hammerstone will defend the heavyweight title against DRAGONGATE star YAMATO at the January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Two organizations have brokered a blockbuster inter-promotional championship clash.

Major League Wrestling and DRAGONGATE are proud to announce YAMATO vs. Alex Hammerstone for the World Heavyweight Championship at at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

YAMATO will be the first-ever DRAGONGATE wrestler to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and would be the first Japanese wrestler to hold MLW’s top title since 2003, when Satoshi Kojima’s championship reign came to an end in MLW.

“The Almighty” YAMATO, a perennial DRAGONGATE main eventer, is an elite class of fighter. Decorated in gold, having won the Open The Dream Gate Championship, Open the Triangle Gate Championship, and Open the Twin Gate Championship, YAMATO’s all-around skills and experience make him the most dangerous challenger to Hammerstone’s year-plus reign as champion.

A former MMA fighter, competing in Pancrase, the 5th graduate of the Dragon Gate dojo is a ferocious competitor. Utilizing the Ragnarok (an inverted over-the-shoulder back-to-belly piledriver) to finish off competitors, YAMATO’s world class arsenal promises to impress fans and complicate Hammerstone’s power-driven offense.

With Shun Skywalker claiming MLW’s World Middleweight Championship earlier this year, YAMATO looks to raise the stakes and claim MLW’s top title for his home promotion of DRAGONGATE.

See history in the making as YAMATO challenges Hammerstone with the World Heavyweight Championship weighing in the balance on Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

La Estrella

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

