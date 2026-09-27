Místico, Black Tiger and Okumura are set for Major League Wrestling’s October 3 return to Center Stage in Atlanta. MLW announced all three CMLL wrestlers for the taping, though it has not yet named their opponents or matches.

The announcement extends the promotion’s working relationship with CMLL into its next Atlanta event. Místico is a former MLW World Middleweight Champion and has won the Opera Cup twice, while Okumura has held MLW’s World Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

Black Tiger is the newcomer to the group from MLW’s perspective. The masked wrestler faced Templario on the September 24 Fightland broadcast, a matchup the promotion announced earlier this week. Atlanta will be his first announced appearance after that debut.

The October 3 event will be taped for Tubi, with limited tickets on sale through MLW’s Atlanta event site. Center Stage has hosted several MLW cards, and the promotion has announced a 7 p.m. Eastern bell time for this return.

Source: Major League Wrestling’s September 24 announcement.