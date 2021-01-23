Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that MLW officials are attempting to set up an interpromotional title matchup with the lucha-libre promotion, AAA, specifically with current AAA cruiserweight champion, Laredo Kid. Details are below.

MLW.com has learned that league officials are in talks with AAA’s home office in Mexico about Laredo Kid defending the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in an MLW soon.

One source has indicated talks are moving along at a pace that could see a title bout as “imminent.”

MLW is exploring challengers that would make AAA’s cruiserweight weight limit. Names reportedly batted around, include: Zenshi, Hijo de LA Park, Ikuro Kwon, and Bu Ku Dao.

Laredo Kid won the title February 16, 2019 at AAA’s Conquista Total event in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico. Since then, the sensational luchador has defended the title at several AAA marquee cards in the main event.

Those close to Laredo Kid believe AAA’s top luchador wants a title versus title bout against the newly minted World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush.

Since the The Restart, Court Bauer has talked of “interpromotional dream matches” and Laredo Kid vs. Lio Rush certainly fits the bill for one.

Could Laredo’s AAA title defense be a prelude to a battle of the belts between Rush and Laredo?