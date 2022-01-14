MLW Azteca Results 1/13/22

Azteca Underground Fight Club

Tijuana, Mexico

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cesar Duran Promo

Happy New Year and welcome to MLW Azteca. Your favorite matchmaker, Cesar Duran, has received some very nasty tweets about what he has done to Alexander Hammerstone. What does that matter to me? Nothing. I once put my trust in my so-called believers, and you let my temple fall. You’re not believers at all, you fussy renegades. But it’s a new year filled with unique opportunities and I’m in complete control of MLW Azteca. So, let Alex Hammerstone be an object lesson to every man and woman in the MLW Locker Room.

Even the World Heavyweight Champion has to bend the knee to Cesar Duran. Alex Hammerstone felt he was too good for my silver. You know, to be El Jefe, you have to show complete power. You have to show the world that there are consequences for not respecting that power, my power. I trust that you know that Alex Hammerstone is reflecting on that, even now. But what does any of that matter? Nothing when the cathedral of violence has opened the doors. This is MLW Azteca, so let’s Lucha!!!!

First Match: 5150 (c) w/Konnan vs. Destiny & Skalibur For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

5150 attacks Destiny and Skalibur before the bell rings. Limelight with clubbing blows to Skalibur’s back. 5150 dumps Skalibur out of the ring. Limelight repeatedly stomps on Destiny’s chest. Boogie slaps Destiny in the chest. Limelight with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Boogie sends Destiny face first into the canvas. Assisted Double Foot Stomp. Skalibur with a Jumping Knee Strike. Boogie kicks Skalibur in the gut. Boogie punches Skalibur in the back. Boogie with a blistering chop. Destiny and Skalibur regains control of the match during the commercial break. Destiny lands The Suicide Dive. Skalibur with a SomerSault Plancha. Destiny rolls Limelight back into the ring. Destiny with a corner clothesline. Limelight dives over Destiny. Destiny drops down on the canvas. Destiny leapfrogs over Limelight. Limelight with The Ripcord Forearm. Limelight talks smack to Destiny. Limelight whips Destiny across the ring. Limelight avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash.

Limelight slaps Destiny in the face. Limelight sends Destiny into the ropes. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight clotheslines Destiny. Limelight knocks Skalibur off the ring apron. Boogie with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Boogie tags in Limelight. Boogie with a gut punch. Limelight repeatedly stomps on Destiny’s chest. Limelight with rapid fire haymakers. Limelight is choking Destiny with his knee and boot. Boogie attacks Destiny behind the referee’s back. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Limelight fish hooks Destiny. Limelight kicks Destiny in the face. Destiny with two overhand chops. Limelight kicks Destiny in the gut. Limelight with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Limelight tags in Boogie. Limelight kicks Destiny in the gut. Boogie Powerslams Destiny. Boogie tags in Limelight. Limelight dances on the apron. Limelight with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Limelight argues with the referee. Limelight tags in Boogie.

Boogie with a forearm smash. Boogie puts his knee on the back of Destiny’s neck. Boogie bodyslams Destiny. Boogie with a running elbow drop for a two count. Boogie sends Destiny to the corner. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Boogie with a corner clothesline. Boogie tags in Limelight. Limelight dropkicks Skalibur off the apron. Boogie with a Twisting Elbow Drop. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Limelight with two forearm smashes. Destiny side steps Limelight into the turnbuckles. Destiny with The Missile Dropkick. Boogie and Skalibur are tagged in. Skalibur with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Skalibur ducks a clothesline from Boogie. Boogie catches Skalibur in mid-air. Skalibur sends Boogie face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Skalibur with a drop toe hold. Destiny PowerBombs Limelight on Boogie’s back for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cazadora DDT. Boogie with The Wheelbarrow German Suplex. Boogie nails Skalibur with The Pump Kick. 5150 connects with The 456 Head Crack to pickup the victory. After the match, Konnan talks smack about Aerostar and Drago. 5150 gets into a brawl with Aerostar and Drago.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, 5150 via Pinfall

– Next week on MLW Azteca, 5150 will put their MLW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Aerostar and Drago.

– Davey Richards has recently signed a multi-year contract with the league.

– Richard Holliday tried to barge into Cesar Duran’s Office. Alex Hammerstone has gone missing following the conclusion of last week’s episode.

– EJ Nduka confronts Cesar Duran in the backstage area.

– Bestia 666 Vignette.

– Gnarls Garvin Vignette.

Second Match: Alex Kane (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Aerostar For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kane sends Aerostar to the corner. Kane flexes his muscles. Kane tells Aerostar to bring it. Strong lockup. Kane continues to outpower Aerostar. Kane backs Aerostar into the turnbuckles. Aerostar side steps Kane into the turnbuckles. Aerostar with an Apron Enzuigiri. Aerostar with a Corkscrew Plancha. Aerostar ducks a clothesline from Kane. Aerostar with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kane regroups on the outside. Kane avoids the flying forearm smash. Aerostar drives his knee into the midsection of Kane. Aerostar hammers down on the back of Kane’s neck. Aerostar applies a front face lock. Aerostar punches Kane in the back. Kane reverses out of the irish whip from Aerostar. Kane catches Aerostar in mid-air.

Kane with The Fallaway Slam. Kane stomps on Aerostar’s back. Kane puts his knee on the back of Aerostar’s neck. Thomas attacks Aersotar behind the referee’s back. Kane toys around with Aerostar. Kane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Kane with clubbing crossfaces. Kane goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Aerostar lands back on his feet. Aerostar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aerostar with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Aerostar follows that with a Running Meteora. Aerostar lands The Step Up Plancha. Aerostar rolls Kane back into the ring. Danny Limelight shoves Aerostar off the top turnbuckle. Slice Boogie with a Running Lariat. Kane makes Aerostar pass out to The Kata Ha Jime.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: Pagano vs. Savio Vega In A Hardcore Match

Vega attacks Pagano before the bell rings. Vega is throwing haymakers at Pagano. Vega repeatedly stomps on Pagano’s chest. Vega is choking Pagano with his boot. Vega with a straight right hand. Vega is mauling Pagano in the corner. Vega delivers multiple chair shots. Vega whips Pagano across the ring. Vega clotheslines Pagano. Vega is raining down haymakers for a two count. Vega with a forearm smash. Vega sends Pagano into the ropes. Pagano ducks a clothesline from Vega. Pagano with a waist lock go-behind. Pagano applies The Full Nelson Lock. Pagano with a Ripcord Lariat. Pagano stomps on Vega’s back. Pagano with a knife edge chop. Pagano with The Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Pagano talks smack to Vega. Pagano with a back fist/forearm combination. Vega nails Pagano with a throat thrust. Vega with a running haymaker.

Vega starts choking Pagano with a chair. The action spills to the outside. Vega tees off on Pagano. Pagano scores the right jab. Pagano rams Vega’s face against the steel gate. Pagano starts biting Vega’s forehead. Vega is busted open. Pagano rolls Vega back into the ring. Vega punches Pagano in mid-air. Vega with the greco roman throat hold for a two count. Vega sends Pagano to the corner. Pagano with a knee lift. Pagano with a snap mare takeover. Pagano has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Pagano decks Vega with a back elbow smash. Pagano with a SpringBoard Kick. Pagano puts Vega on the top turnbuckle. Pagano with a straight right hand. Pagano spills thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Vega with The GourdBuster into the turnbuckles. Pagano throws the thumbtacks into Vega’s face. Pagano puts a chair on Vega’s chest. Pagano connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pagano via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 292 of The Hoots Podcast