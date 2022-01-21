MLW Azteca Results 1/20/22

Auditorio Fautso Guiterrez Moreno

Tijuana, Mexico

Cesar Duran, Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday Segment

Emilio Sparks: I’m gonna try to get a word with Cesar now that Hammerstone escaped, so let’s see if we can grab him.

Alexander Hammerstone: DURAN!

Cesar Duran: Get out of his way. What do you want? You want to hit me? Go ahead.

Richard Holliday: It’s a trap. Don’t hit him. It’s a trap, he’s trapping you.

Cesar Duran: Hit me right now. Show me your power. Come on.

Richard Holliday: It’s a trap, you know, we’re not idiots, Duran.

Cesar Duran: What a perceptive man you have in this little buddy of yours. Smart enough to creep around like a rat in the dark. Hit me right now and you will be stripped off automatically of your World Heavyweight Championship belt.

Alexander Hammerstone: You little weasel, what did you do?

Cesar Duran: Nothing, hit me, it was Court Bauer. Fatu so worried him as a champion, that he added a clause. If you attack the owner of the matchmaker, the belt will be stripped off automatically from the champion. So, come on, hit me.

Alexander Hammerstone: You know what? Maybe I don’t care that much about the title.

Cesar Duran: Strike me down. You see, real power requires more than a mountain of muscle. And, you, if the dynasty is so desperate to have a fight, good enough. You will have a fight with Pagano in a Falls Count Everywhere Barrio Brawl. Yes, and you, rest up that clipped wing of yours, because next week, you’re gonna defend your title, healthy or not. Unless you want to hit me now and we strip your title immediately out of you?

Alexander Hammerstone: You’re gonna get yours, Duran.

Cesar Duran: Not today. You live in my world. This is my world and you two rats just merely live in it, so now if you excuse me, I have business to do. Get out of my way.

Richard Holliday: It’s a trap. He’s a sleaze ball. Can’t trust him as far as you could throw him.

First Match: 5150 (c) vs. Aerostar & Drago For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

5150 attacks Aerostar and Drago before the bell rings. Boogie with clubbing shoulder blocks. Aerostar dumps Limelight out of the ring. Aerostar ducks a clothesline from Boogie. Drago with two side kicks into the midsection of Boogie. Drago with a knee lift. Aerostar dropkicks Boogie to the floor. Double Irish Whip. Limelight holds onto the ropes. Limelight launches Aerostar over the top rope. Drago slips over Limelight’s back. Drago kicks the left shoulder of Limelight. Aerostar with The SpringBoard CodeBreaker. Drago dropkicks Limelight to the floor. Drago lands The Suicide Dive. Aerostar with The SpringBoard Back Senton Splash. Aerostar rolls Limelight back into the ring. Aerostar with The Slingshot Splash for a two count. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Spinning Back. Limelight starts dancing. Boogie kicks Aerostar in the back. Limelight with The Rolling Elbow. Boogie tags himself in. Boogie with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Boogie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Boogie kicks Aerostar in the face. Boogie with a knee drop. Boogie sends Aerostar to the corner. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Boogie with a corner clothesline. Boogie tags in Limelight.

Limelight dropkicks Drago off the ring apron. Boogie with a Twisting Elbow Drop. Limelight goes into the lateral press for a two count. Limelight argues with the referee. Limelight uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Limelight tags in Boogie. Boogie punches Aerostar in the back. Boogie puts pressure to the back of Aerostar’s back. Boogie goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Aerostar lands back on his feet. Aerostar tags in Drago. Drago ducks a clothesline from Boogie. Boogie rocks Drago with a forearm smash. Limelight tags himself in. Boogie Powerslams Drago. Limelight with The Slingshot Senton. Limelight kicks Aerostar off the apron. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Drago with The Spinning Back Fist. Short-Arm Reversal by Limelight. Limelight with a forearm smash. Drago ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Drago delivers his combination offense. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Drago. Drago with a drop toe hold into the middle rope.

Drago thrust kicks the midsection of Boogie. Drago SuperKicks Boogie. Aerostar with a Dropkick/Roll Though Cutter Combination for a two count. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Drago. Aerostar kicks Limelight in the face. Assisted Tornado DDT for a two count. Boogie catches Aerostar in mid-air. Boogie with The Fallaway Slam. Boogie with a forearm smash. Boogie sends Drago to the corner. Drago with The Missile Dropkick. Drago ducks a clothesline from Boogie. Drago with more combination side kicks. Boogie applies a waist lock. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cazadora DDT. Boogie with The Wheelbarrow Suplex. 5150 poses for the crowd. Aerostar with an Apron Enzuigiri. Aerostar drops Boogie with The Tornillo. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Aerostar. Limelight with The Pele Kick. Limelight pops back on his feet. Aerostar launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. 5150 connects with The 456 Head Crack to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, 5150 via Pinfall

– Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas continues to poke fun at Calvin Tankman. Kane says that Crybaby Tankman will have zero effect on The Bomaye Fight Club.

– Alex Hammerstone and Alicia Atout tried to offer encouragement to Richard Holliday ahead of his Barrio Brawl with Pagano.

– Next week on MLW Azteca, Alexander Hammerstone will put his MLW World Heavyweight Title on the line against Octagon Jr. Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards will be the main event for the MLW Superfight Event in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 26.

– El Hijo Del Vikingo will battle Aramis next week on MLW Azteca.

– Von Erichs Vignette.

Second Match: Toto vs. Proximo

Proximo ducks a clothesline from Toto. Proximo thrust kicks the midsection of Toto. Toto dropkicks Proximo to the floor. Toto with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Toto rolls Proximo back into the ring. Toto hooks the outside leg for a two count. Proximo ducks a clothesline from Toto. Proximo drops down on the canvas. Toto are running the ropes. Toto with a German Suplex. Toto slaps Proximo in the chest. Toto with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Toto plays to the crowd. Toto drops down on the canvas. Proximo rolls under Toto. Proximo and Toto are running the ropes. Proximo with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Proximo slaps Toto in the chest. Proximo with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Proximo slides out of the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Toto drills Proximo with The Canadian Destroyer on the floor.

Toto rolls Proximo back into the ring. Toto hooks the outside leg for a two count. Toto whips Proximo across the ring. Toto ducks a clothesline from Proximo. Toto Spears Proximo for a two count. Toto with a Running Boot. Toto sends Proximo to the corner. Toto levels Proximo with The Body Avalanche. Toto kicks Proximo in the face. Toto with the irish whip. Proximo showcases his athleticism. Proximo with a Hurricanrana. Proximo kicks out the legs of Toto. Proximo reverses out of the irish whip from Toto. Proximo dropkicks Toto. Proximo with a Flying Cannonball Senthon through the ropes. Proximo rolls Toto back into the ring. Proximo kicks Toto in the gut. Toto with The Fireman’s Carry Slam. Proximo with an overhand chop. Proximo connects with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Proximo via Pinfall

Jacob Fatu Promo

My name is Jacob Fatu, the son of the legendary Tonga Kid. I’m from Sacramento, California, The Golden State, it’s nothing but love out there. You know, you can say your life’s been rough, the whole nine, but overall, I come from a good family. Shoutout to my parents. Parents have always been good. My siblings. It just ain’t been nothing but love, man. I really didn’t grow up wanting to wrestle. I didn’t want to wrestle at all, you know, until the day I caught my case for the 211 when I was 18, was locked down and went to jail. For some crazy reason, every dorm has a tv. I just happen to be flipping through the channels, right, and who comes on, my brothers, The Usos. They’re coming on and I will never forget it. They came out with Tamina and they were wrestling against Tyson Kidd, another MLW Superstar, Davey Boy Smith and Natalya.

And, man, when I was 18 locked down sitting in Sacramento County Jail, now they was flipping through the channel and I saw my brothers and them, I think it’s there when I kind of made my mind up. Funny story was I used to go to my uncle Rikishi’s house every summer. And back there, they will have a wrestling ring set up. We had a trampoline, so we’ll move the trampoline in front of the wrestling ring and then right between the swimming pool and the wrestling ring. You know, when they say, Usos, you do these flips, this and that, that’s actually where I learned how to do my backflips. That was at my uncle Rikishi’s house from the wrestling ring. Go up, dive out, bounce onto the trampoline into the pool, man. But yeah, I think when I saw my brother and them wrestling out there when I was locked down on the TV, I made my mind up. So at the same time, when I got out of jail, my wife’s from LA, everything just fell in place, you know. My uncle Rikishi had a school out there in Los Angeles with Gangrel and Black Pearl, so when I got out of jail, my wife, you feel me, damn, I didn’t know that this shit was gonna be like this. Shoutout to my beautiful wife though, you know what I’m saying.

She had told me, bruh, you keep going to jail, this ain’t it, you won’t see the kids, the kids need you. When I got out of jail in Sacramento, the first day I got out, bro, she moved me. She moved me straight all the way to LA, that’s how everything fell into place. I moved to LA for a couple months. My Uncle Rikishi’s son, Tamiko, he’s the younger brother of The Usos, they gave me a call and were like, brother, you’re out here, what are you doing, what you got lined up? I was like, man, brother, just working at a bar, bouncing every night for 60 dollars. Why won’t you come give wrestling a try? Nah, brah, it’s all good, I really didn’t respect the business because I grew up in it. Not even knowing I was growing up in the business, I grew up in it. Being at the dinner table, hearing my dad talk on the phone, hearing my uncles come left and right, they get emotional a lot because of what this business has done for my family, the good, the bad, and the ugly. And then I also saw the success that you could get out of it. Man, I gave it a shot.

Third Match: Richard Holliday vs. Pagano In A Barrio Brawl

Pagano throws a chair into Holliday’s face. Pagano is raining down haymakers. Holliday kicks Pagano in the gut. Holliday with clubbing blows to Pagano’s back. Pagano with a straight right hand. Pagano with a knee lift. Holliday avoids a massive chair shot. Holliday with a toe kick. Holliday with forearm shivers. Holliday drives the chair into the midsection of Pagano. Holliday with a chair shot across Pagano’s back. Pagano buries his knee into the midsection of Holliday.

Haymaker Exchange. Pagano tees off on Holliday. Pagano has complete control of the brawl during the commercial break. This brawl spills outside of the Azteca Underground Complex. Second Haymaker Exchange. Holliday with forearm shivers. Holliday starts choking Pagano. Holliday throws Pagano into a wall. Holliday talks smack to Pagano. Holliday gets distracted by Cesar Duran. One of Duran’s henchmen wraps a rope around Holliday’s neck. Pagano with a ripcord haymaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pagano via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666 In A Tijuana Street Fight

Besita dodges The Big Boot. Bestia kicks Krugger in the gut. Bestia is throwing haymakers at Krugger. Krugger grabs Bestia by his throat. Bestia repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Krugger. Bestia continues to swing away at Krugger. Krugger sends Bestia in the corner. Bestia ducks a clothesline from Krugger. Bestia with a flurry of overhand chops. Krugger pulls Bestia down to the mat. Krugger launches Bestia to the corner. Krugger with a gut punch. Krugger uppercuts Bestia. Krugger tugs on Bestia’s hair. Krugger sends Bestia face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Bestia with heavy bodyshots. Krugger punches Bestia in the back. Krugger with the irish whip. Krugger with a corner clothesline. Krugger throws Bestia into the turnbuckles. Bestia avoids The Running Boot. Bestia dropkicks Krugger to the floor. Krugger denies The Suicide Dive. Krugger goes for The Chokeslam, but Bestia lands back on his feet. Bestia SuperKicks Krugger. Bestia with a Headscissors Takeover.

Bestia punches Krugger in the back. Bestia and Krugger are trading back and forth chair shots. Krugger with an overhand chop. Krugger Chokeslams Bestia on the ring apron. Krugger hits The Leg Drop on the apron. Krugger flings multiple weapons into the ring. Krugger drops Bestia with The Big Boot. Bestia attacks Krugger with a metal cookie sheet. Bestia rams the cheese grater across the back and chest of Krugger. Krugger with a BackBreaker. Krugger has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Krugger goes for The Suicide Dive, but Bestia counters with multiple chair shots. Bestia wraps the chair around Krugger’s neck. Bestia sends Krugger neck first into the steel ring post. Bestia rolls Krugger back into the ring. Krugger decks Bestia with a back elbow smash. Bestia continues to attack Krugger with the cheese grater. Krugger denies The Muscle Buster. Bestia with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Bestia cracks Krugger with the metal cookie sheet. Bestia with a Running Knee Strike. Krugger connects with The Full Nelson FaceBuster into the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mads Krugger via Pinfall

