MLW Azteca Results 1/27/22

Espada Underground Fight Zone

Tijuana, Mexico

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Arez vs. Black Tigre

Arez with a waist lock go-behind. Arez applies a Full Nelson Lock. Rollup Exchange. Arez taunts Tigre. Tigre ducks a clothesline from Arez. Tigre applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Tigre rolls Arez over for a two count. Tigre is playing mind games with Arez. Tigre runs into Arez. Tigre with a deep arm-drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Arez wants Tigre to shake his hand. Arez sends Tigre into the ropes. Arez drops down on the canvas. Arez whips Tigre across the ring. Tigre ducks under two clotheslines from Arez. Tigre avoids The Pump Kick. Tigre with a Headscissors Takeover. Arez regroups on the outside. Arez with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackStabber. Arez ducks a clothesline from Tigre. Arez with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Arez pops back on his feet. Arez with a Hook Kick for a two count.

Arez goes for The Sunset Flip, but Tigre lands back on his feet. Tigre hits The Code Red for a two count. Tigre applies The Rings Of Saturn. Arez puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Arez side steps Tigre into the turnbuckles. Tigre launches Arez over the top rope. Arez with a forearm smash. Arez ascends to the top turnbuckle. Tigre dumps Arez back first on the top turnbuckle pad. Tigre knocks Arez off the ring apron. Tigre lands The SomerSault Plancha. Tigre rolls Arez back into the ring. Arez with a Diving Body Block. Arez tosses Tigre back inside the ring. Tigre avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp.

Tigre reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez side steps Tigre into the turnbuckles. Tigre with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Arez with a Fireman’s Carry Knee Lift. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Arez with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Arez with a mid-kick. Arez kicks the back of Tigre’s head. Tigre blocks a boot from Arez. Tigre with an elevated single leg takedown. Tigre connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Arez SuperKicks Tigre in mid-air. Arez with The Quebrada off the apron. Arez rolls Tigre back into the ring. Arez delivers The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Arez plants Tigre with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Arez via Pinfall

– Cesar Duran tells 5150 to fight The Von Erichs at Blood & Thunder.

– EJ Nduka Vignette.

– The Opera Cup has been stolen. League officials are conducting an investigation as we speak and are looking for potential culprits.

– MLW Fusion returns on February 10th.

– Next week on MLW Azteca, Alex Kane will be competing in a Trios Match. Kane doesn’t care about lucha libre. Kane tells Duran that one day he’s gonna call in on a favor and Duran will have no choice but to say yes.

Second Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Aramis For The AAA Mega Championship

Aramis with a Shotgun Dropkick. Aramis whips Vikingo across the ring. Vikingo handsprings over Aramis. Vikingo ducks a clothesline from Aramis. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Vikingo. Vikingo side steps Aramis into the turnbuckles. Vikingo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vikingo plays to the crowd. Vikingo with a straight right hand. Vikingo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Aramis with a Roll Through Uppercut. Vikingo brings Aramis up to the top turnbuckle. Aramis goes for The FrankenSteiner, but Vikingo lands back on his feet. Vikingo denies The Handspring Headscissors Takeover. Hurricanrana Exchange. Vikingo turns his back on Aramis. Vikingo with a Spinning Back Kick. Vikingo punches Aramis in the back. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Vikingo. Vikingo ducks a clothesline from Aramis. Vikingo with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover.

Vikingo with a Flying Crossbody Block off the green support pole. Vikingo rolls Aramis back into the ring. Vikingo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vikingo with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Vikingo goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Aramis gets his knees up in the air. Aramis PowerBombs Vikingo into the green pole. Aramis with The Orihara MoonSault. Aramis rolls Vikingo back into the ring. Aramis goes for The Spinning Rack Bomb, but Vikingo rolls him over for a two count. Aramis with a forearm smash. Aramis sends Vikingo to the corner. Vikingo with a Shotgun Dropkick. Vikingo puts Aramis on his shoulders. Vikingo with The Cazadora Spinning FaceBuster for a two count. Vikingo with a Pump Kick. Vikingo punches Aramis in the back.

Vikingo with a forearm smash. Aramis answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis sends Vikingo chest first into the canvas. Aramis with The Spinning Heel Kick. Aramis with The Delayed Reverse Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Overhand Chop Exchange. Misfired Kicks. Aramis goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Vikingo lands back on his feet. Vikingo sends Aramis to the corner. Vikingo catches Aramis in mid-air. Vikingo goes for The Swinging Uranage Slam, but Aramis lands back on his feet. Aramis BuckleBombs Vikingo. Crucifix Bomb Exchange. The referee gets distracted by Arez. Arez drops Aramis with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Vikingo hits The Shotgun Meteora. Vikingo connects with The 630 Senton Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo via Pinfall

Mads Krugger Promo

The demon has fallen and my debt has been paid. Now is the time for me to collect my trophy. Jacob Fatu, the black hand hunts

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Octagon Jr. For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Cesar Duran is watching this match from the ringside area. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Octagon hammers down on the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Octagon applies an arm-bar. Octagon transitions into a wrist lock. Octagon wraps the left shoulder of Hammerstone around the top rope. Octagon with a knife edge chop. Octagon with an overhand chop. Octagon kicks the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Octagon puts Hammerstone on the top turnbuckle. Octagon continues to hammer down on the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Octagon with a Sliding Dropkick. Hammerstone reverses out of the irish whip from Octagon. Hammerstone with a Back Body Drop. Hammerstone clotheslines Octagon over the top rope. Hammerstone has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Hammerstone with a forearm shot across the back of Octagon. Hammerstone dumps Octagon face first on the ring apron. Hammerstone rolls Octagon back into the ring. Hammerstone hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hammerstone with a straight right hand. Hammerstone brings Octagon to the corner. Hammerstone repeatedly stomps on Octagon’s chest. Hammerstone applies a wrist lock. Hammerstone with the irish whip. Hammerstone gets distracted by Duran’s henchman who’s standing on the stage. Octagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Octagon sweeps out the legs of Hammerstone. Octagon with The Shotgun Meteora. Octagon drags Hammerstone to the corner. Octagon with The Arabian MoonSault for a two count.

Octagon lands The Asai MoonSault. Octagon rolls Hammerstone back into the ring. Hammerstone catches Octagon in mid-air. Hammerstone with The Spinning Face Plant. Hammerstone with two clotheslines. Hammerstone sends Octagon to the corner. Octagon kicks Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Octagon side steps Hammerstone into the turnbuckles. Octagon SuperKicks Hammerstone. Octagon connects with The 450 Splash for a two count. Octagon goes after the left arm of Hammerstone. Hammerstone decks Octagon with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone plants Octagon with The Spinning FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Hammerstone and Richard Holliday gets into a pier six brawl with Duran’s henchman to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 294 of The Hoots Podcast