MLW Azteca Results 1/6/22

Auditorio Fausto Guiterrez Moreno

Tijuana, Mexico

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Aramis, Black Destiny and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Arez, Black Danger and Dinamico In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Aramis and Black Danger will start things off. Danger ducks under a chop from Aramis. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Danger. Danger with a Pump Knee Strike. Jr with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Arez follows that with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Missile Dropkick Exchange. Aramis with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Double Irish Whip. Arez cracks Destiny with a chair in mid-air. Stereo Pump Kicks. Dinamico with a Spinning Heel Kick. Stereo Dropkicks. Danger with The Assisted Tornillo. Dinamico with The Asai MoonSault. Destiny fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Arez with a Hook Kick. Arez sends Destiny to the corner. Destiny launches Arez over the top rope. Arez HeadButts Destiny. Arez with The SpringBoard Cutter. Arez drops Destiny with The SlingShot DDT. Flying Splash/ Flying Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Stereo Irish Whip Reversals from Team Arez. Team Aramis with Stereo Handspring Headscissors Takeovers. Jr dropkicks Dinamico to the floor.

Stereo SomerSault Plancha’s. Arez blocks a boot from Destiny. Destiny reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Destiny with a forearm smash. Destiny with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jr puts Arez on his shoulders. Arez avoids The Doomsday Tope. Stereo SuperKicks. Arez launches Destiny over the top rope. Destiny with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dinamico sweeps out the legs of Destiny. Dinamico gives Destiny the middle finger. Destiny with an Avalanche Cutter. Destiny ducks a clothesline from Arez. Jr with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Jr slaps Arez in the chest. Jr with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jr whips Arez across the ring. Arez holds onto the ropes. Arez launches Jr over the top rope. Jr with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jr with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Danger drives his knee into the midsection of Jr. Up and Over goes Jr. Danger blocks The Apron Enzuigiri. Aramis with The Spinning Heel Kick.

Danger reverses out of the irish whip from Aramis. Aramis fights out of the electric chair position. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Danger. Aramis slams Danger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Danger goes for The Avalanche German Suplex, but Aramis lands back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aramis with The Collision Course. Arez kicks Aramis in the back. Dinamico with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Dinamico drops Aramis with The Cutter. Dinamico with The Wasteland. Danger lands The 630 Senton Splash. Dinamico with a Back Body Drop to Destiny. Arez with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dinamico ducks a clothesline from Jr. Dinamico hits The SpringBoard Crucifix Bomb for a two count. All hell starts breaking loose in Tijuana. Stereo Wastelands. Destiny with The Suicide Dive. Team Aramis connects with Stereo 450 Splashes for a two count. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dinamico nails Jr with The Pump Kick. Dinamico with The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Arez goes for The Spinning Uranage Slam, but Aramis lands back on his feet. Aramis plants Arez with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aramis, Black Destiny and Mysteziz Jr. via Pinfall

– Alexander Hammerstone signed a new multi-year contract with MLW.

– Next week on MLW Azteca, Alex Kane will put his MLW National Openweight Title on the line against Aerostar.

– Von Erich Training Vignette.

– Bestia 666 will be coming to MLW Azteca soon.

Second Match: Richard Holliday w/Alicia Atout vs. Psycho Clown

Alicia Atout joins the commentary team for this match. Holliday is playing mind games with Clown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clown applies a front face lock. Holliday applies a wrist lock. Clown with a single leg takedown. Clown applies a leg lock. Holliday grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Clown applies a side headlock. Holliday whips Clown across the ring. Clown drops Holliday with a shoulder tackle. Holliday drops down on the canvas. Clown blocks The Hip Toss. Clown with a forearm smash. Clown with a Hip Toss. Clown clotheslines Holliday to the floor. Clown lands The Suicide Dive. Clown plays to the crowd. Clown kicks Holliday in the face. Clown goes for another tope, but Holliday counters with a straight right hand. Holliday with two elbow drops for a two count. Holliday applies a wrist lock. Holliday with a shoulder block. Holliday has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Holliday with a knife edge chop. Holliday tells Clown to bring it. Clown slaps Holliday in the face. Holliday with a blistering chop. Clown HeadButts Holliday. Clown with forearm shivers. Clown whips Holliday across the ring. Clown with a Spinning Back Kick. Holliday reverses out of the irish whip from Clown. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Clown Powerslams Holliday for a two count. Holliday launches Clown over the top rope. Clown with an Apron Enzuigiri. Holliday repeatedly kicks Clown in the chest. Holliday hits The Draping DDT for a two count. Clown denies The PowerBomb. Clown thrust kicks the midsection of Holliday. Clown with The La Magistral for a two count. Holliday kicks Clown in the gut. Holliday sends Clown to the corner. Holliday with three corner clotheslines. Holliday uppercuts Clown. Holliday puts Clown on the top turnbuckle. Holliday applies The Torture Rack. Holliday with an Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count. Holliday gets distracted by a Cesar Duran Henchman who’s bringing Atout to the backstage area. Clown attacks Holliday with the green belt. Clown connects with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Psycho Clown via Pinfall

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone & Pagano vs. King Muertes & Black Taurus In The Apocalypto Match

Pier six brawl after the bell rings. Stereo Forearms. Hammerstone and Pagano tees off on Muertes and Taurus. Muertes clotheslines Pagano. Taurus HeadButts Hammerstone. Muertes clotheslines Hammerstone over the top rope. Pagano with a Pump Knee Strike. Pagano has a quick stand off with Taurus. Pagano with two hamstring kicks. Pagano with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Taurus applies a waist lock. Taurus sends Pagano to the corner. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hammerstone and Muertes are brawling on the outside. Taurus whips Pagano across the ring. Pagano slips over Taurus back. Muertes attacks Hammerstone with a cheese grater. Hammerstone with clubbing chair shots. Taurus takes out the legs of Pagano. Taurus with a Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Muertes sends Hammerstone face first into the steel ring post. Pagano reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Muertes slams Hammerstone’s head on the steel barricade. Double Boot. Double Lariat. Haymaker Exchange. Muertes cracks Pagano with a blue pan. Hammerstone kicks the pan out of the ring.

Hammerstone talks smack to Muertes. Muertes kicks Hammerstone in the gut. Second Haymaker Exchange. Muertes reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone dives over Muertes. Muertes kicks Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hammerstone with a running dropkick for a one count. Hammerstone punches Muertes in the back. Hammerston with a forearm smash. Hammerstone kicks Muertes in the chest. Muertes Powerslams Hammerstone. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Muertes tees off on Pagano. Muertes drags Pagano back into the ring. Muertes with the irish whip. Hammerstone kicks Muertes in the face. Taurus cracks Pagano with the pan. Muertes Spears Hammerstone. Taurus attacks Pagano with a green umbrella. Taurus tackles Pagano into the crowd. Muertes brings multiple chairs into the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Tijuana. Muertes Spears Pagano into a row of chairs. Taurus whips Hammerstone into the steel barricade. Taurus whips Hammerstone with the cable cord. Taurus wraps the cord around Hammerstone’s neck. Taurus with clubbing headbutts. Muertes brings Pagano up the ramp way. Hammerstone hits Taurus with a metal cookie sheet. Muertes with a Vertical Suplex on the stage.

Hammerstone nails Taurus with The Pump Kick. Muertes drives Pagano face first into the ramp. Hammerstone wedged a chair between the turnbuckles. Taurus with a reverse hammer throw into the wedged chair. Following a snap mare takeover, Muertes drives a chair into the midsection of Hammerstone. Taurus puts the trash can over Hammerstone’s head. Muertes is choking Pagano with the chair. Muertes delivers a massive chair shot. Team Muertes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Taurus puts a floor board against the barricade. Muertes continues to pick apart Hammerstone and Pagano. Taurus chokes Hammerstone with a metal cookie sheet. Taurus DDT’s the left knee of Hammerstone. Pagano is throwing haymakers at Muertes. Pagano unloads three knife edge chops. Muertes clotheslines Pagano. Muertes is mauling Hammerstone in the corner. Taurus whips Pagano across the ring. Pagano ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Pagano with The Ripcord Lariat. Muertes dumps Hammerstone out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Muertes with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Muertes Spears Pagano for a two count. Hammerstone with a forearm smash. Muertes reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone kicks Muertes in the face. Hammerstone sends Muertes shoulder first into the ring post.

Hammerstone hits The Burning Hammer into the trash can for a two count. Hammerstone places the floor board in the corner. Taurus kicks Hammerstone in the face. Taurus with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus uppercuts Pagano. Hammerstone with a Back Body Drop through the board. Pagano with a Spinning Back Kick. Pagano drops Muertes with The Blockbuster. Pagano Powerslams Taurus on the chair. PowerBomb/SpringBoard Lariat Combination. Meeting Of The Minds. Muertes with two corner clotheslines. Hammerstone decks Muertes with a back elbow smash. Pagano with The Pump Knee Strike. Hammerstone with a Release German Suplex. Hammerstone PowerBombs Muertes. Pagano with The Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Muertes denies The Nightmare Pendulum. Hammerstone denies Straight To Hell. Muertes with The Backstabber for a two count. Pagano with The Death Valley Driver through another board. Hammerstone connects with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Cesar Duran appears on the stage and is playing mind games with Hammerstone. Pagano clocks Hammerstone with the cookie sheet. Pagano is raining down haymakers. Muertes, Pagano and Taurus destroys Hammerstone. Cesar Duran’s Henchman carries Hammerstone to the backstage area to close the show.

Winner: Alexander Hammerstone & Pagano via Pinfall

