MLW Battle Riot III Results 7/24/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cesar Duran, Injustice, and LAX Segment

Cesar Duran: I’ve been told that this place is historic. I’ve been told that the people of this city understand Lucha Libre. I’ve been told that this city could be a good place to build a lucha temple. But I think all that is pure crap. You are a bunch of imposters because I don’t hear you. I don’t hear you. Welcome back my believers. Where are you? My reputation for super lucha and violence is second to none.

I think you’re really familiar with my work. Show it to me. I’ve promoted the best luchas in the century. I’ve introduced you to the best luchadores in the sport today. And I’ve even create the most innovative matches of the century. I’ve reached an agreement with MLW, by which my company, Azteca Underground, yes, will promote fights for MLW. YES! But wait, there is more. I’ve made a deal with Court Bauer to be your matchmaker in MLW. So, what match do my believers want, tell me? I think I have an idea.

Jordan Oliver: Hey, yo! What up though, El Jefe?

Cesar Duran: Listen, this better be good, because you don’t interrupt me without consequences. Who the fuck are you?

Myron Reed: That’s funny, because I don’t think you know who we is. You got the Young Goat, Myron Reed. The Young Legend, Jordan Oliver. Collectively known as Injustice. And, El Jefe, we’re out here for one reason. And I think you know that reason. We want a shot at the tag team titles. We want Los Parks and I know you can make that happen.

– Konnan comes out with the newest members of LAX (Danny Rivera, Slice Boogie, and Dr. Julius Smokes)

Konnan: What’s up Philadelphia? MLW, we missed you, welcome back. Alright, I’m going to take this craft to the next level. This crew I’m running with, right now, Dr. Julius Smokes.

Dr. Julius Smokes: Some people don’t believe shit until they step in it. Well, tonight, LAX is flushing the toilet on your monkey asses.

Konnan: My boy, Rivera.

Danny Rivera: Mi Gente! You already know who it is. The Radioactive Papi, but you could call me Rivera today.

Slice Boogie: Yo, what’s good. Y’all make some noise. Philly, what’s up? New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Philly, if you’re from the east side, make some noise, what’s up.

Konnan: You know what? Now that I finish introducing my crew, and we’re here in sold out Philadelphia, and since you run Azteca Underground and you got all the power and you have the tag team champs, Los Parks, why don’t we do my crew against Los Parks tonight? As a matter of fact, right now?

Cesar Duran: Listen. I’m always open to business, but you’ve got to make it fast because I’m a busy man tonight and I don’t have time to negotiate with dinosaurs.

Jordan Oliver: Hey, I don’t know who you think you are bringing these clowns around here, thinking they can step up for the belts, day one. But, Konnan, I got some news, you’re not a shot caller. First off, you’re a corny, clout cashing, clown. Hey, Limelight, to be honest, it would be in your best interest if you step back right now because all these lights, it’s right for Injustice.

Injustice gets into a massive brawl with LAX.

CONTRA Unit Promo

Fans around the world have tuned in for a new era of Major League Wrestling. But, are they prepared to see their heroes enter a new season of terror? The Black Flag will hang over Philadelphia tonight, as CONTRA conquers The Battle Riot. Hail, CONTRA.

MLW Battle Riot III – The Winner Will Get A Future MLW World Heavyweight Title Opportunity

(Weapons Are Permitted, 60 Second Intervals, You Can Be Eliminated via Pinfall, Submission or Being Thrown Over The Top Rope)

Here’s The Order Of Entrants

1.) Davey Richards

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

3.) TJ Perkins

4.) Lee Moriarty

5.) Kit Osbourne

6.) King Mo

7.) Calvin Tankman

8.) Arez

9.) Gringo Loco

10.) Zenshi

11.) Aramis

12.) Alex Kane

13.) Myron Reed

14.) Savio Vega

15.) Jordan Oliver

16.) The Beast Man

17.) Danny Rivera

18.) Slice Boogie

19.) Matt Cross

20.) Bu Ku Dao

21.) Marshall Von Erich

22.) EJ Nduka

23.) Kimchee

24.) Zicky Dice

25.) Kevin Ku

26.) KC Navarro

27.) Lance Anaoi

28.) “LA Park” aka Filthy Tom Lawlor

29.) Simon Gotch

30.) Daivari

31.) The Blue Meanie

32.) Ikuro Kwon

33.) Ross Von Erich

34.) Josef Samael

35.) Alexander Hammerstone

36.) The Sentai Death Squad

37.) Kwang The Ninja

38.) King Muertes

39.) Gino Medina

40.) Mads Krugger

Here’s The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Savio Vega was eliminated by LAX (Double Pinfall)

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor was eliminated by Davey Richards (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

3.) Aramis was eliminated by Slice Boogie (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

4.) Kit Osbourne was eliminated by Marshall Von Erich (Pinfall, Black Hole Slam)

5.) The Beast Man was eliminate by EJ Nduka (Nduka clotheslined Beast Man Over The Top Rope)

6.) Gringo Loco was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

7.) Alex Kane was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Nduka Clotheslined Kane Over The Top Rope)

8.) King Mo was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

9.) Kimchee was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

10.) Kevin Ku was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

11.) Zenshi was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

12.) Arez was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

13.) Bu Ku Dao was eliminated by TJ Perkins (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

14.) TJ Perkins was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

15.) Matt Cross was eliminated by EJ Nduka (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

16.) Lee Moriarty was eliminated by Calvin Tankman (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

17.) Calvin Tankman was eliminated by Slice Boogie (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

18.) EJ Nduka was eliminated by Danny Rivera (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

19.) Slice Boogie was eliminated by Jordan Oliver (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

20.) Danny Rivera was eliminated by Myron Reed (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

21.) Jordan Oliver was eliminated by LAX (Pulled Off The Ring Apron)

22.) Myron Reed was eliminated by LAX (Pulled Off The Ring Apron)

23.) “LA Park” was eliminated by Marshall Von Erich (Marshall Clotheslined Lawlor Over The Top Rope)

24.) Davey Richards was eliminated by Lance Anaoi (Lance SuperKicked Richards Off The Ring Apron)

25.) Zicky Dice was eliminated by Ikuro Kwon (Pinfall)

26.) The Blue Meanie was eliminated by King Muertes (Pinfall, Straight To Hell)

27.) Lance Anaoi was eliminated by Mads Krugger (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

28.) KC Navarro was eliminated by Mads Krugger (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

29.) Gino Medina was eliminated by King Muertes (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

30.) Kwang The Ninja was eliminated by King Muertes (Pinfall, Straight To Hell)

31.) King Muertes was eliminated by The Von Erichs (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

32.) The Sentai Death Squad was eliminated by Alexander Hammerstone & Marshall Von Erich (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

33.) Josef Samael was eliminated by Alexander Hammerstone (Over The Top Rope Elimination)

34.) Ikuro Kwon was eliminated by Marshall Von Erich (Over The Top Rope Elimination, Claw Chokeslam Off The Ring Apron)

35/36) The Von Erichs were eliminated by Mads Krugger (Mads Krugger Clotheslined The Von Erichs Over The Top Rope)

37/38) Simon Gotch & Daivari was eliminated by Alexander Hammerstone (Alexander Hammerstone Clotheslined Gotch & Daivari Over The Top Rope Eliminated)

39.) Mads Krugger was eliminated by Alexander Hammerstone (Alexander Hammerstone Clotheslined Krugger Over The Top Rope)

After the match, Jacob Fatu appears on the stage and has to be restrained by the referees and Josef Samael as the show went off the air.

Winner: Alexander Hammerstone

