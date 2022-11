MLW Battle Riot IV Results 11/3/22

Melrose Ballroom

Queens, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Los Azteca w/Cesar Duran In A Two On One Handicap Match

Los Azteca attacks Hammerstone before the bell rings. Hammerstone delivers a Pump Kick. Alexander connects with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Richard Holliday attacks Hammerstone from behind with a steel chair. Holliday with clubbing blows to Hammerstone’s back. Holliday transitions into a ground and pound attack. Holliday repeatedly drives the chair into the midsection of Hammerstone. Holliday makes out in the ring with Alicia Atout.

Winner: Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

Second Match: The 2022 Battle Riot Match. The Winner Will Get A Future MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Here’s The Order Of Entrants/Eliminations

Eliminations Take Place Via (Pinfall, Submission, Over The Top Rope)

1.) EJ Nduka was eliminated by Lince Dorado and Arez (OTTR)

2.) Calvin Tankman was eliminated by EJ Nduka (OTTR)

3.) Mr. Thomas was eliminated by EJ Nduka (OTTR)

4.) Lince Dorado was eliminated by Killer Kross (OTTR)

5.) Arez was eliminated by Killer Kross (OTTR)

6.) Micro Man was eliminated by nZo (OTTR)

7.) Mini Abismo Negro was eliminated by Sami Callihan (OTTR)

8.) La Estrella was eliminated by Sami Callihan (OTTR)

9.) KC Navarro was eliminated by Rickey Shane Page (OTTR)

10.) Kimchee was eliminated by Joel Maximo, Microman, Lince Dorado, KC Navarro and Mini Abismo Negro (Submission)

11.) Joel Maximo was eliminated by Killer Kross (Pinfall)

12.) Killer Kross was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR)

13.) Sami Callihan was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR)

14.) nZo was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR) – THE FINAL ELIMINATION

15.) Gangrel was eliminated by Sami Callihan (OTTR)

16.) Kwang The Ninja was eliminated by Killer Kross (OTTR)

17.) Budd Heavy was eliminated by nZo (OTTR)

18.) Little Guido was eliminated by Davey Richards (Submission)

19.) Jose Maximo was eliminated by Homicide (Pinfall)

20.) Davey Richards was eliminated by nZo & Sami Callihan (OTTR)

21.) Lance Anoai was eliminated by nZo (OTTR)

22.) Ken Broadway was eliminated by Sami Callihan (OTTR)

23.) Homicide was eliminated by Lance Anoai (OTTR)

24.) Rickey Shane Page was eliminated by Mads Krugger (OTTR)

25.) Juicy Finau was eliminated by Sami Callihan, Mads Krugger, nZo, Rickey Shane Page, Warhorse and Myron Reed (OTTR)

26.) Los Azteca #1 was eliminated by Juicy Finau (Pinfall)

27.) Dr. Dax was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (Pinfall)

28.) Jacob Fatu

29.) Mads Krugger was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR)

30.) Wil Maximo was eliminated by Mads Kruger (Pinfall)

31.) Warhorse was eliminated by Mads Krugger (OTTR)

32.) Myron Reed was eliminated by Davey Richards (OTTR)

33.) Los Azteca #2 was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR)

34.) Los Azteca #3 was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR)

35.) Matt Cross was eliminated by Jacob Fatu (OTTR)

36.) Mance Warner was eliminated by Mads Krugger (OTTR)

37.) Alex Kane was eliminated by Davey Richards (OTTR)

38.) Savio Vega was eliminated by nZo (OTTR)

39.) Taya Valkyrie was eliminated by Parker Bordeaux (OTTR)

40.) Parker Bordeaux was eliminated by Killer Kross & Sami Callihan (OTTR)

The Final Four: Jacob Fatu, Killer Kross, nZo and Sami Callihan

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Checkout Episode 334 of The Hoots Podcast