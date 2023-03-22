MLW make a huge announcement.

The promotion revealed during last night’s episode of Underground that its April 8th Battle Riot V special will air exclusively on REELZ on April 25th. The network has become the home of MLW and currently airs their weekly episodic, Underground.

The Battle Riot matchup is similar to WWE’s Royal Rumble. 40 wresters enter the match and the only way you can be eliminated is by getting dumped over the top rope. The winner receives a future opportunity at the MLW Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Alexander Hammerstone. The latest list of entrants can be found here.

UPDATE: MLW issued the following:

MLW today announced Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

“The biggest match of the year in Major League Wrestling will have its biggest audience ever, thanks to our partnership with REELZ,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!