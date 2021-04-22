On last night’s edition of MLW Fusion CEO Court Bauer announced that the promotion will be welcoming back fans for the July 10th taping in Philadelphia, which will take place at the legendary 2300 arena, the original home of ECW. Tickets are already on sale and can be found at MLW2300.com.

Bauer has since taken to Twitter to thank the MLW fans who have already purchased tickets. He writes, “WOW. Thank you to all of the @MLW diehards who have purchased tickets to join us for our new season kicking off July 10 in Philly! Not too many seats left!”