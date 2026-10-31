MLW CEO Court Bauer has explained his decision to bring Tessa Blanchard into the promotion, emphasizing his belief in second chances ahead of her upcoming debut.

Blanchard is scheduled to face CMLL star Keyra at MLW Saturday Night Super Fight on November 7, 2026, marking a debut that has been nearly a decade in the making.

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales at F4WOnline.com, Bauer expressed his excitement about finally bringing Blanchard into MLW.

“Tessa Blanchard, of course, making her debut finally, uh, this November. And we’re excited she’s gonna be taking on Keyra from CMLL as well,” Bauer said.

When the conversation turned to his willingness to work with wrestlers who have faced controversy or been considered blacklisted elsewhere, Bauer explained why he believes people deserve opportunities to rebuild their careers.

“I’m a firm believer in second chances. If I didn’t get a second, third, fourth chance, maybe, I mean, I wouldn’t be in the position I am because someone opened the door for me.

“And like you say, you can’t just grade everyone on, like, the same, you know, system. It’s not black and white. There’s grays in this, and you wanna see kind of where they are, where their head’s at when you talk to them, and you converse, and they gotta kinda see what’s happened. How they’ve changed, do they feel differently? How can they reflect? Are they just a sociopath?”

Bauer continued by criticizing what he sees as an overly harsh approach to people who have made mistakes, arguing that circumstances should be evaluated individually.

“But I really believe in second, third chances, and I think, you know, I think the world got into such a harsh place where it’s like everyone’s just like the Salem witch trials. Everyone’s just burn them at the stake. I’m like, there’s definitely some really bad dudes out there. Yeah, that’s it.

“And then there’s people that are like, man, they f**ked up. They get it. They would like another chance, but if no one gives them another chance, they’re just, that’s it. They are done.”

He also believes wrestling fans are generally willing to embrace redemption stories when they feel the individuals involved have genuinely earned another opportunity.

“And what I found is like, you know, like the fans they typically want a comeback story if it’s authentic, if the people are worthy of it. And so that’s what I believe when I see a lot of folks out there that, you know, need that second, third chance.”

Blanchard’s MLW debut was originally scheduled for Fightland on September 12 in Charleston, South Carolina, before being pushed back approximately two months.

Bauer declined to elaborate on the circumstances behind the delay but indicated that everyone involved remained committed to making the appearance happen.

“I can’t say much other than we are really pumped for her to be there. And I think all parties want it. We’re all excited for it, and so, you know, wrestling sometimes, you know, like I say, you can have a great plan, and everything’s ready, and then something kinda just takes a detour.”

Interestingly, Bauer revealed that MLW had plans to feature Blanchard during the promotion’s original relaunch in 2017.

According to Bauer, Blanchard was expected to be involved with MLW’s first show that year, which featured Ricochet against Shane Strickland in the main event. Although footage was filmed and additional plans were discussed, her involvement ultimately never materialized.

“And so, you know, took a detour, and we ended up at the same destination, basically on, like, a 60-day delay. But she’s actually a unique talent for us. She was actually supposed to be on our first MLW show back in 2017. She was actually at the time, I believe was dating Ricochet, who was in our main event. And he wrestled Shane Strickland in our main event. Awesome match.”

Bauer explained that the promotion had even planned to produce vignettes featuring Blanchard for its Fusion television series.

“And just timing didn’t work out. We ended up filming stuff with her, and we were gonna do all these vignettes, and she was gonna actually be on Fusion, and just it didn’t work out. It didn’t work. So it’s like this is kinda like, you know, nine years in the making. Kinda crazy, but we’re excited to have her back. She’s been killing it in Mexico. She’s been awesome in CMLL.”