MLW has set a Charleston return for Saturday, April 10, 2027. Festival Hall will host a television taping for MLW Fusion, with tickets starting at $10.

The company announced the date on September 14 and set the ticket sale for September 16 at 10 a.m. Eastern through MLWGo.com and Eventbrite.

MLW says every event it has held in its hometown has sold out. The April show, presented with Don Gato Tequila, will include championship matches and bouts involving the promotion’s established wrestlers and rising contenders.

No specific wrestlers or matches were named in the return announcement. MLW says talent and further event details will be revealed later.

The taping adds another date to the production schedule for Fusion, which recently secured a weekly Thursday-night streaming home on Tubi.

Source: MLW’s official Charleston announcement.