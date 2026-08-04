MLW issued the following:
MLW Returns to Atlanta with MLW Fusion TV Taping at Center Stage Oct. 3
Tickets Go On Sale Monday, Aug. 10 at Ticketmaster and MLWATL.com
MLW rides back into Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 3, bringing world-class professional wrestling to one of the South’s most storied wrestling cities with an MLW Fusion TV taping at the legendary Center Stage.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. ET at MLWATL.com and Ticketmaster, with seats starting at just $10.
This MLW Fusion TV Taping is fueled by Don Gato Tequila and will feature:
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross
Mistico
Matt Riddle
The Good Brothers: “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows
Donovan Dijak
MLW National Champion Austin Aries
Shotzi
Trevor Lee
Lady Frost
CONTRA Unit
ZAMAYA
LaBron Kozone
Andrew Everett
Jesus Rodriguez
JUMBO
And more
The event will serve as a high-profile MLW Fusion television taping, bringing MLW’s signature blend of athleticism, compelling rivalries, and unpredictable moments to a national audience.
Fueled by Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila, MLW’s return to Atlanta promises a night of explosive action inside one of the city’s most iconic entertainment destinations, where every seat is close to the action and every moment hits harder.
Important Update: Due to the 2300 Arena’s breach of its agreement with Major League Wrestling, MLW has made the difficult decision to relocate its October event from the venue.
Ticket holders should contact the 2300 Arena box office immediately to request a full refund.
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— MLW (@MLW) August 4, 2026