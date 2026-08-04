MLW issued the following:

MLW Returns to Atlanta with MLW Fusion TV Taping at Center Stage Oct. 3

Tickets Go On Sale Monday, Aug. 10 at Ticketmaster and MLWATL.com

MLW rides back into Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 3, bringing world-class professional wrestling to one of the South’s most storied wrestling cities with an MLW Fusion TV taping at the legendary Center Stage.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. ET at MLWATL.com and Ticketmaster, with seats starting at just $10.

This MLW Fusion TV Taping is fueled by Don Gato Tequila and will feature:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross

Mistico

Matt Riddle

The Good Brothers: “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows

Donovan Dijak

MLW National Champion Austin Aries

Shotzi

Trevor Lee

Lady Frost

CONTRA Unit

ZAMAYA

LaBron Kozone

Andrew Everett

Jesus Rodriguez

JUMBO

And more

The event will serve as a high-profile MLW Fusion television taping, bringing MLW’s signature blend of athleticism, compelling rivalries, and unpredictable moments to a national audience.

Fueled by Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila, MLW’s return to Atlanta promises a night of explosive action inside one of the city’s most iconic entertainment destinations, where every seat is close to the action and every moment hits harder.