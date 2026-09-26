Major League Wrestling will bring three CMLL wrestlers to its October 3 return to Atlanta. MLW confirmed that Místico, Black Tiger and Okumura are booked for the Center Stage event, which will be taped for the promotion’s Tubi programming.

The announcement came through CMLL Informa before MLW confirmed the trio’s involvement. It extends the working relationship between the U.S. promotion and Mexico’s CMLL into another television taping.

Místico has already built a substantial MLW record as a former World Middleweight Champion and two-time Opera Cup winner. Okumura has held the MLW World Tag Team Championship twice. Black Tiger is the newcomer of the group: MLW had advertised his company debut for the September 24 Fightland broadcast ahead of the Atlanta date.

MLW has not announced the wrestlers’ Atlanta opponents. The three names provide a cross-promotional foundation for the October taping without establishing any specific matchups yet.

Black Tiger’s Fightland match against Templario was announced earlier this week. The Atlanta booking means his initial MLW appearance is already set to lead to another date.

Source: Major League Wrestling’s official Atlanta announcement.