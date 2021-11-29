Over the weekend new MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane said in an interview that he would be dropping out of American Top Team, the popular fight team created by Dan Lambert, who has been appearing regularly in AEW.
Today MLW issued the following press release confirming that Kane will be departing the group, with a full statement expected to be made on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion: Alpha.
MLW.com has learned the newly minted National Openweight Champion has formally severed ties with American Top Team.
While the particulars behind Kane electing to exit his business relationship remain unclear, a source has confirmed that Kane informed Dan Lambert’s fight team on Wednesday November 25th.
Lambert personally brokered Kane’s deal as a part of the MLW 2021 Open Draft.
While speculation about the champion’s next move on a fight camp remains unknown, a source close to the “Suplex Assassin” has confirmed a statement is forthcoming on this coming week’s Fusion: ALPHA.