Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that current National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone is the first confirmed talent for the upcoming Battle Riot III matchup, which will take place at the July 10th tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Details are below.

The first wrestler confirmed for this year’s Battle Riot® is the longest reigning title holder in MLW history, the National Openweight Champion ALEX HAMMERSTONE.

With Josef Samael controlling all challenges to the title, the only path for Hammer to get his title vs title dream match is to win the Battle Riot on July 10 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. (buy tickets)

Can Hammer outlast 39 other men?

What will CONTRA do to stop Alex Hammerstone?

The world will find out July 10 in Philly at the 2300 Arena.

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.