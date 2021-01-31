Major League Wrestling previously revealed that Alexander Hammerstone will be defending his National Openweight championship against Mads Krugger in a Baklei Brawl on next week’s edition of Fusion. However, the promotion announced earlier today that the bout will be headlining the episode, which also features a tag team title defense by Los Parks. Full details are below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the first-ever Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger for this Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The “Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krügger challenged the #1 ranked wrestler and threat to CONTRA’s Jacob Fatu to a Baklei Brawl… and Hammerstone has accepted!

The bout, which will headline this week’s FUSION, marks the first-ever Baklei Brawl in MLW history. Baklei is a term Afrikaans use for fighting. Bakleis are a staple of the South African underworld. Often involving gambling, these bareknuckle, anything go illegal prize fights have a reputation for being violent — and big business in the slums of Africa.

On FUSION Krùgger revealed his own history of violence, including boasting about fighting in these types of pit fights in South Africa for years.

Entering the unknown, Hammerstone recognizes he is on his own as he fights Krùgger on his terms and on his turf.

What will happen when the masked mercenary of CONTRA welcomes Hammerstone into the dark shadowy world of Bakleis

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.