Major League Wrestling issued the following press release officially confirming that Lince Dorado will make his MLW debut against nZo at the May 13th Kings Of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This match was originally announced by Court Bauer on Monday’s edition of Busted Open Radio. Full details, including an updated look at the match card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced nZo vs. Lince Dorado for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The lynx of lucha libre looks to claw through the competition when Lince Dorado makes his MLW debut in Philadelphia next Friday.

The newest member of the MLW roster, Dorado met with MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran earlier this week and insisted on a big match for his debut.

El Jefe didn’t hesitate to accommodate the request, signing a bout between the realest one in the league, nZo, and Dorado.

One of the sport’s most popular and fan-friendly luchadores, Dorado will be in for a clash as he battles the unpredictable Jersey street fighter style of nZo.

With wins over Matt Cross and brutal beating of KC Navarro under his belt, nZo has cemented himself as one of MLW’s most ruthless and dangerous. From jumping his adversaries as they walk to the ring to smashing their spines into the ring posts, nZo plays by a different set of rules.

Will Dorado dominate in his debut or will he get a Yeezy to the face and taste defeat at the hands of nZo? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

Matt Cross vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Los Maximos

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

