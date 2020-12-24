Major League Wrestling issued the following statement congratulating former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor for winning the 2020 Opera Cup. Lawlor last defeated long-time rival Low Ki in the tournament’s final round on last night’s episode of Fusion. See what MLW had to say below.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor defeated Low Ki in the 2020 Opera Cup Finals to claim the coveted cup and cement his name in the annals of history on last night’s MLW FUSION.

The full episode is available for free at: https://youtu.be/cAWy6cjs57Y.

Eight top-ranked wrestlers, including representatives from AAA Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro Wrestling competed for over a month for a chance at making history.

En route to his victory in the finals, Lawlor pinned Rocky Romero of NJPW in the opening round en route to a semi-finals win over ACH.

With impressive wins over Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Richard Holliday, Low Ki entered the finals looking to finally avenge his two losses against the MMA/Pro Wrestler.

Throughout the finals, Lawlor targeted Low Ki’s knee, using various kneebars and leglocks to ground the “Lonewolf of Brooklyn”.

In the closing moments of the finals, Low Ki would nearly claim victory with a Ki Krusher that devasted his own knee. In the aftermath, Low Ki, clearly injured, would go for broke unleashing a rapid attack on Lawlor to put him away only to do significant damage to his own knee. This would result in Lawlor exploiting the opening and using the momentum from the strike to counter pin his arch-rival for the win and cup.

Tom Lawlor will be participating today in a media event, where he will take questions from the press on his 2020 Opera Cup win.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.