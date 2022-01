Fightful Select reports MLW owner Court Bauer served as a consultant on a wrestling scene/set piece for the HBO show, “Righteous Gemstones.”

The scene was filmed last September in North Carolina, which is a part of season 2 of the show that premieres on Sunday night.

Also, MLW has an appearance on an episode of Euphoria in season 2, but further details weren’t given. Check out the trailer for the second season of Righteous Gemstones: