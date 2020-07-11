MLW Considering Holding An Island Event?

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion is looking to hold two island events, possibly in Puerto Rico or Hawaii, in the near future. Similar to the UFC’s Fight Island, MLW would ensure a safe setup to avoid the COVID-19 outbreak. Details are below.

While the league continues to work towards a resolution to regain key aspects of its operations from CONTRA Unit, MLW remains open for business.

While the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is optimism that a vaccine is on the horizon and as such, the league is having meetings to push forward on expanding MLW into new territories.

MLW.com can confirm that league officials have been having discussions to bring an event to new shores in 2021.

The two locations in the mix for landing an MLW event in 2021 include: Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

With the World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich calling Hawaii home these days, there’s been “immense enthusiasm” from the entertainment sector in the 50th state.

As for Puerto Rico, it was revealed on this week’s Pulp FUSION via Savio Vega that MLW’s CEO met with Puerto Rican government officials about hosting a Caribbean Heavyweight Championship title fight.

“We are cautiously optimistic about this project,” said an anonymous league official.