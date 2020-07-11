MLW Considering Holding An Island Event?

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion is looking to hold two island events, possibly in Puerto Rico or Hawaii, in the near future. Similar to the UFC’s Fight Island, MLW would ensure a safe setup to avoid the COVID-19 outbreak. Details are below.
While the league continues to work towards a resolution to regain key aspects of its operations from CONTRA Unit, MLW remains open for business.
While the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues, there is optimism that a vaccine is on the horizon and as such, the league is having meetings to push forward on expanding MLW into new territories.
MLW.com can confirm that league officials have been having discussions to bring an event to new shores in 2021.
The two locations in the mix for landing an MLW event in 2021 include: Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
With the World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich calling Hawaii home these days, there’s been “immense enthusiasm” from the entertainment sector in the 50th state.
As for Puerto Rico, it was revealed on this week’s Pulp FUSION via Savio Vega that MLW’s CEO met with Puerto Rican government officials about hosting a Caribbean Heavyweight Championship title fight.
“We are cautiously optimistic about this project,” said an anonymous league official.
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/2020
- Possible Title Matches for WWE SummerSlam
- Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Denied A Release From MLW, Could Still Potentially Work Two Promotions Under Current Deal
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Jim Ross On Why The WWE Signed The Undertaker To A New Fifteen Year Deal
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing