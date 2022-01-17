Major League Wrestling COO MSL recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss the promotion’s ongoing lawsuit against WWE, and how he feels very confident in where MLW stands on the issue. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says MLW is very comfortable in the lawsuit against WWE:

“I know there was some interest. Obviously, I can’t comment on pending litigation. But I will say, in vague generalities, I’ve seen some of the comments on social media, saying it would take balls to do something like this. I can’t comment on another man’s genitalia. For me personally, my balls are as big as a pig and not the pig’s balls, the entire pig. We are very comfortable right now.”

On speculation that WWE is working with IMPACT because of their MLW lawsuit:

“I have seen that speculation, I read like everyone else. I don’t want to speculate on anything like that. Obviously, it is pending litigation and it is not my place to speak on that kind of thing. All I will say, in any lawsuit that has ever been, eventually the facts will speak for themselves, you know. Just let the process play out.”