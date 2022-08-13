Yesterday we reported that MLW’s upcoming August 27th Fury Road Event would no longer be a taping, and instead would just serve as a house show for the promotion. Jared St. Laurent apologized to talents within the company and wrote them the following in an email: “I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”

Fightful Select has confirmed that report, adding that MLW’s September 18th debut in Atlanta will be their first taping of the new season. So far only one match has been announced for the event…Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW heavyweight championship against top lucha-libre sensation, Bandido.

Stay tuned.