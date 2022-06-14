Dragon Gate star La Estrella has been announced for MLW Battle Riot IV.

MLW and Dragon Gate announced this week that their working relationship will finally move forward at Battle Riot IV as La Estrella makes his American debut in the 40-man Battle Riot match.

MLW noted, “After 2 years the gate from Japan continues to open as Dragon Gate’s La Estrella is coming to Major League Wrestling, making his American debut next Thursday in New York City at the Battle Riot. A member of Shun Skywalker’s Masquerade stable in Dragon Gate, La Estrella is one of the promotion’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation. In February 2020, MLW and Dragon Gate announced a strategic alliance. However, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the ability for the two organizations to team-up. Now the wait is over. Ho Ho Lun was the first Dragon Gate representative to journey to MLW earlier this year. Now La Estrella enters ready to impress and contend for championships. La Estrella’s goal is simple: return to Dragon Gate with a title shot anytime anywhere. But in order to do so La Estrella must outlast and outfight 39 other participants. Will La Estrella’s star eclipse all others in the Big Apple as he conquers the Battle Riot?”

MLW owner Court Bauer said he’s been a huge fan of La Estrella for some time now.

“I’ve been a huge fan of La Estrella since I first saw him two years ago,” Bauer said in the announcement. “We’ve been readying for this for some time and finally that day has come with the extraordinary La Estrella kicking this off. This year’s Battle Riot will be a world’s showcase with no less than 4 organizations sending spectacular talent to compete in the Riot and it starts with La Estrella!”

In more news for Battle Riot IV, it’s interesting to note that several names were previously announced for the 40-man match, but they are no longer listed in the latest e-mail blast from MLW that includes names for the main event. Those names include Budd Heavy, nZo, Davey Richards, and Little Guido. It remains to be seen if they will be used as surprise entrants, which is being promised by the promotion.

MLW now has the following 19 names listed for the 40-man Battle Riot IV match: Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Battle Riot IV 40-Man Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella, other names TBA (Budd Heavy, Little Guido, Davey Richards, nZo were previously announced but possibly pulled as they are no longer listed as match participants in latest e-mail blast)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

