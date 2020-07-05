MLW Expressing Interest In Former EVOLVE Star J.D. Drake

Following reports that WWE was set to purchase all of EVOLVE Wrestling, former company J.D. Drake announced on Twitter that he was a free agent. When a fan suggested that Drake look into joining up with Major League Wrestling, the official MLW Twitter account responded expressing interest. See the exchange below.
Guess what?
I'm a free agent…
— J.D. Drake (@RealJDDrake) July 3, 2020
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 3, 2020
