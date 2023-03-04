Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valyrie will be defending her Featherweight Championship against Delmi Exo at the April 6th War Chamber event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Taya Valkyrie’s reign as the inaugural World Featherweight Champion marches towards a milestone 6th title defense as Valkyrie squares off with Delmi Exo in New York City.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by embarking on a singles career and it starts with a big stakes title bout.

Valkyrie has vanquished all challengers. Facing one of the most popular competitors in the featherweight division in Delmi Exo, look for Valkyrie to continue with her controversial aggressive style – a style that’s been brutal and proven effective.

Can Delmi Exo overwhelm the World Featherweight Champion with her signature Tornado DDT, Plancha Suicida, or Exocution?

Will Valkyrie topple one of the most promising challengers to her title reign?

See Taya Valkryie vs. Delmi Exo for the World Featherweight Championship LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

National Openweight Champion John Hennigan

Real1

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

B3CCA

Billie Starkz

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Willie Mack

Sam Adonis

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

