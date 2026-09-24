MLW has added Black Tiger against Templario to Thursday’s Fightland broadcast from Charleston, South Carolina. The match brings two CMLL-linked masked wrestlers into a singles contest on the national streaming card.

In its September 23 announcement, Major League Wrestling confirmed the pairing and the 8 p.m. Eastern start time on Tubi. The company described it as a clash between Black Tiger’s mysterious legacy and Templario’s power and athleticism. No championship or special stipulation was announced for the bout.

The Black Tiger name has a long history in Japanese and Mexican wrestling, but MLW’s preview did not identify the person currently behind the mask. The upcoming match offers a chance to see how this version of the character fares against Templario, who has become a prominent figure in CMLL.

Fightland’s advertised lineup also includes Killer Kross and Josh Bishop teaming against Místico and Austin Aries. MLW says Thursday’s broadcast will be available free on Tubi, with replays later on YouTube, VEEPS and NJPW World.

Source: MLW’s original Fightland match announcement.