MLW Fightland will put four rivals into a tag match that asks each wrestler to trust the man beside him as much as he tries to beat the team across the ring.

Killer Kross will partner with Josh Bishop against Místico and Austin Aries in a “Taboo Tangle” on Thursday’s Fightland broadcast, MLW announced. The event streams on Tubi at 8 p.m. ET.

Kross and Bishop have recently fought over the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Bishop came close to taking the title from Kross, and now the MLW champion must depend on his challenger in a match where a breakdown between partners could decide the result.

The opposite corner carries its own grievance. MLW says Aries interfered in Místico’s Opera Cup opening-round match against Trevor Lee, leading to a count-out and ending Místico’s bid for a third tournament win. The luchador now has to team with the man MLW holds responsible for that elimination.

Fightland’s unusual pairing makes cooperation the central question. The match will bring the championship rivalry and Opera Cup fallout into the same ring, with neither team assured that its partners will put a win ahead of their personal score.

MLW says Fightland will be available for replay on YouTube, VEEPS and NJPW World after the Tubi stream.

Source: Major League Wrestling’s Fightland announcement.